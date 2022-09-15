The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London earlier this month was packed full of star-power, with a lineup featuring Nile Rodgers, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme (including a Them Crooked Vultures reunion), AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Paul McCartney, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane Hawkins, and many others. Perhaps one of the more unexpected appearances came from Kesha, who’s more known for pop hits than she is rocking out.

Kesha herself admits that her appearance may have struck some as odd, but now she’s discussed the long relationship she has had with Hawkins and the rest of Foo Fighters.

She spoke with NME for a recent feature about the tribute show, explaining how she came to know the group:

“It was an overwhelming day for everyone. I’ve never played anything like that. I’m sure I seemed like one of the more random choices to take part, but I’ve been friends with the band for ages. I remember when ‘Tik Tok’ first came out [in 2009], I met [Foo Fighters] backstage at Madison Square Garden and I was definitely having some real imposter syndrome. Taylor, his wife Alison, Dave [Grohl], and Pat [Smear] all really took me under their wing and reassured me, ‘You’re good; you’re home.'”

Kesha also talked about a memorable moment she and the band had in Japan years later, saying, “The night [2017 album] Rainbow hit No. 1, I was with them in a rock club in Japan and it was such a beautiful night. They were always so supportive and made me feel so appreciated. I’ve always felt like a misfit, first in society then in the pop world, but Taylor and the rest of the band were one of the few people that accepted me with open arms. That’s why I wanted to be there, for whatever they needed. Taylor was just a ray of light.”

She also noted of how Hawkins and company inspired her, “I’ll always remember to give back and be kind to new artists, because I know how much it meant to me when Taylor and the Foos were so welcoming. [I want] to keep making a safe place for musicians that isn’t a competitive space; it’s a family and I want anybody that enters music to feel like they’re part of this community.”

Read the full feature here.