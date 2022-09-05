The first of two planned Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts went down this weekend — on Saturday, September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium — and it was a massive event. So many Foo Fighters associates and friends/admirers of Hawkins took the stage, combining to put on a tremendous 50-song performance that spanned six hours.

Liam Gallagher joined Foo Fighters to open the show, and from there, performing in various capacities were Nile Rodgers, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme (including a Them Crooked Vultures reunion), AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Paul McCartney, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane Hawkins, and many others. Dave Grohl closed the concert with a solo rendition of “Everlong,” the last song Hawkins ever performed live.

The second Hawkins tribute concert is set for September 27 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Find the full setlist below (or here via Setlist.fm).

1. Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters — “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” (Oasis cover)

2. Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters — “Live Forever” (Oasis cover)

3. Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney Omar Hakim, and Josh Homme — “Let’s Dance” (David Bowie cover)

4. Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Gaz Coombes — “Modern Love” (David Bowie cover)

5. Chevy Metal — “Psycho Killer” (Talking Heads cover)

6. Chevy Metal and Kesha — “Children Of The Revolution” (T. Rex cover)

7. Justin Hawkins, John Lousteau, and The Coattail Riders — “Louise” (Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders cover)

8. Justin Hawkins, John Lousteau, and The Coattail Riders — “Range Rover B*tch” (Taylor Hawkins song)

9. Justin Hawkins, John Lousteau, and The Coattail Riders — “It’s Over” (Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders cover)

10. Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese — “On Fire” (Van Halen cover)

11. Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese — “Hot for Teacher” (Van Halen cover)

12. Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin, and Jason Falkner — “Last Goodbye” (Jeff Buckley cover)

13. Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin, and Jason Falkner — “Grace” (Jeff Buckley cover)

14. Supergrass — “Richard III”

15. Supergrass — “Alright”

16. Supergrass — “Caught By The Fuzz”

17. Them Crooked Vultures — “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (Elton John cover)

18. Them Crooked Vultures — “Gunman”

19. Them Crooked Vultures — “Long Slow Goodbye” (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

20. Pretenders and Dave Grohl — “Precious”

21. Pretenders and Dave Grohl — “Tattooed Love Boys”

22. Pretenders and Dave Grohl — “Brass In Pocket”

23. James Gang — “Walk Away”

24. James Gang — “The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind”

25. James Gang and Dave Grohl — “Funk #49″

26. Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney, and Jason Falkner — “Valerie” (The Zutons cover)

27. Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, Foo Fighters, and Justin Hawkins — “Back In Black” (AC/DC cover)

28. Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters — “Let There Be Rock” (AC/DC cover)

29. Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters — “Next To You” (The Police cover)

30. Stewart Copeland, Foo Fighters, and Gaz Coombes — “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” (The Police cover)

31. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl — “2112 Part I: Overture” (Rush cover)

32. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl — “Working Man” (Rush cover)

33. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Omar Hakim — “YYZ” (Rush cover)

34. Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters, and Luke Spiller — “We Will Rock You” (Queen cover)

35. Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, and Foo Fighters — “I’m In Love With My Car” (Queen cover)

36. Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters, and Justin Hawkins — “Under Pressure” (Queen cover)

37. Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters, and Sam Ryder — “Somebody To Love” (Queen cover)

38. Brian May — “Love Of My Life” (Queen cover)

39. Foo Fighters and Josh Freese — “Times Like These”

40. Foo Fighters and Josh Freese — “All My Life”

41. Foo Fighters and Travis Barker — “The Pretender”

42. Foo Fighters and Travis Barker — “Monkey Wrench”

43. Foo Fighters and Nandi Bushell — “Learn To Fly”

44. Foo Fighters and Rufus Taylor — “These Days”

45. Foo Fighters and Rufus Taylor — “Best Of You”

46. Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Grohl, Omar Hakim, and Pat Smear — “Oh! Darling” (The Beatles cover)

47. Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Grohl, Omar Hakim, and Pat Smear — “Helter Skelter” (The Beatles cover)

48. Foo Fighters and Omar Hakim — “Aurora”

49. Foo Fighters and Oliver Shane Hawkins — “My Hero”

50. Dave Grohl — “Everlong”