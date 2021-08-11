After over a year without live music, festivals are coming back full-force. With news of rising COVID-19 cases due to the infectious Delta variant, though, some musicians are understandably cautious. That’s why Stevie Nicks decided to cancel all of her upcoming performances this year, including her scheduled appearance at a handful of festivals. Taking her spot at Shaky Knees Festival 2021, Foo Fighters announced they will now headline the event.

Foo Fighters are already booked to perform at a number of festivals this year. They took the stage at Lollapalooza and are set to play New Orleans Jazz Festival, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo. Now, they’ll also headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees on the first night, which is scheduled to take place the weekend of October 22 to 24.

Sharing the news on social media, the festival said, “We are thrilled to announce the addition of the legendary Foo Fighters in our Friday night headlining slot, and we’re not done there! Please also welcome Garbage, The Collection and Glove to this year’s Shaky Knees lineup.”

News of Foo Fighter’s new gig arrives just a day after Nicks announced she would be canceling all of her 2021 performances. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” she wrote in a message. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”

Along with Shaky Knees Festival, Nicks was also originally booked at this year’s Austin City Limits. To replace the singer, ACL announced they have invited Duran Duran to perform both weekends, October 1 to 3 and 8 to 10.