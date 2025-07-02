We haven’t had new music from Foo Fighters since their latest album, 2023’s But Here We Are. But, here we are in 2025, where the group is celebrating 30 years of existence. To mark the occasion, Dave Grohl and company have released a new song, “Today’s Song.”

Grohl’s daughter Harper created the art used for the single cover.

Grohl also shared a lengthy message that reflects on former band members, including Taylor Hawkins and Josh Freese. It reads in part:

“Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone. It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen. And… Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”

Listen to “Today’s Song” above.