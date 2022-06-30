Last year, emo stalwarts Foxing released Draw Down The Moon, the evocative, critically-acclaimed follow-up to 2018’s Nearer My God. With the unveiling of that album, they announced an accompaniment film that was to be recorded at the Grandel Theatre in St. Louis. Today they’re back with “737 (Live At The Grandel)” from that project, coming from the album Live At The Grandel, which will be available on limited edition vinyl on July 8.

The entire album was recorded in under 48 hours in June of last year. It’s sure to be an immersive listen; the band is known for having powerful shows, where their poignant songs become even bigger and more vulnerable than the recorded versions. Talking with Uproxx about the release of Draw Down The Moon, Foxing’s Conor Murphy said, “Early on, critics like yourself or fans of ours or especially management people would always do this thing where they’d say, ‘I can’t believe I’m seeing you guys in a basement right now because you guys are gonna be an arena band.’ It really did us a disservice because everything was a failure when we’re always looking at it in the context of how successful we should be.”

Watch the captivating music video for “737 (Live At The Grandel)” above.

Live At The Grandel is out 7/8 via Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.