Midwestern alt-emo standard bearers Foxing have announced the limited run of their upcoming concert film, Draw Down The Moon In St. Louis. According to a press release, the film chronicles a 48-hour period of the band recording a companion to their upcoming album, Draw Down The Moon, at The Grandel Theater in the band’s hometown of St. Louis.

Draw Down The Moon, Foxing’s fourth full length, is “about the idea of your cosmic significance,” said frontman Conor Murphy in a statement when the album was announced. “The way you feel like a tiny speck in the grand scheme of the universe, that’s a feeling everybody has. You can get lost thinking about how small you are. Draw Down The Moon explores how our connections to people and places and ideas are what binds us to the universe and reality.” Press materials also noted that the band worked on the album in their St. Louis studio with guitarist Eric Hudson producing.

Draw Down The Moon In St. Louis will air on August 6 at 6:00 p.m. PT. After the initial airing, it’ll be available for on-demand replays for 24 hours only. Grab your tickets here, and look out for Draw Down The Moon when it drops on August 6 via Hopeless Records and the band’s own Grand Paradise.