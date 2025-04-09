After finding their “Inner World Peace,” Frankie Cosmos have announced a new album. The New York-based indie-pop group — led by the Taylor Swift-covering Greta Kline — will release Different Talking on June 6.

The entirely self-produced album is described as “a collection of fragments and memories, remembered places, and reinterpreted feelings that adds up to a lucent, humming whole: a sturdy, worldly indie-rock record about aging and the passage of time that nonetheless manages to feel sharply current.”

For sprightly lead single “Vanity,” Kline (who is joined by Alex Bailey, Katie Von Schleicher, and Hugo Stanley) said that she “started writing it one evening while I walked (~6.5 miles) from Tompkins Square Park to Sunset Park, speaking directly to the universe and pleading to be considered by it. It feels like it encompasses this push and pull between adult and kid, government and governed, planet and blade of grass.” Or as Von Schleicher put it: it’s “a f*cking pop anthem.”

You can listen to “Vanity” above, while the Different Talking album cover and tracklist can be found below.