Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan Breaks Down Her Signature Style

“I can’t pretend to be humble about it,” Lindsey Jordan, more commonly known as Snail Mail, tells me about her new record Valentine, out Nov. 5 via Matador. She’s wearing a white tank top, a golden locket around her neck, and silver slacks with intricate prints. She doesn’t look like she should be humble; she looks like the embodiment of the real deal.

The 22-year-old was not prepared for the success and fame that her debut full-length Lush ushered along, which is something she’s disclosed many times in interviews. It’s not exactly surprising; she was only 17 when she wrote the record, and the project of Snail Mail started off by playing basement shows. A few years after receiving praise from Pitchfork, NPR, and pretty much every other prestigious music outlet, she appears to be readily accepting the royal status.

“I feel like I’m really growing as a musician and a songwriter, and it’s hard to look backward at all,” she says. “Any expectations that are held that have to do with my teenage self are just super unfair because I’m a thousand percent different person. It’s uncomfortable because I feel like I have to kind of ease everyone into the adult version of my music and myself.”

Valentine pushes us into Jordan’s maturity, instantly portraying distance from the completely separate world of Lush. The songs on the first record are known for their visceral honesty, but it’s anchored by a kind of timidness; this new album is elevated with a newfound sense of strength and confidence. The opening song alone reaches a louder, more unabashed climax than any of Lush does, and the rest of the album oscillates between those roaring highs and intimate lows.

Her fashion choices communicate this with sophistication and a refined nature. Her suits give off an aura that explicitly demonstrates growth from Lush; Lush is someone who wants to see the world, and the aesthetics of Valentine are that of someone who has seen the world.

“My stylist Alexa [Lanza] and I worked for months together on figuring out how everything was gonna be,” she explains. “I think it’s really important to be careful when you start working with a stylist that you don’t start looking dumb. Bringing fashion into things is a slippery slope. You want to look cool, but not look like you’re wearing a rockstar costume. A big thing about being a part of the process was getting everything so that it’s like a high-stylized version of how I actually feel inside. I think it’s important to not let the clothes wear you. I have a very distinct style and a distinct eye for what I like and what I don’t like. It’s made the shopping process extremely difficult, but I also am really happy with everything that I wear. It’s like a sweet spot of glam and preppy and kind of androgynous.”

The shirt on the cover art of the third single “Madonna” is from the 1800s. The black, puffy garment makes Jordan stand out like a sore thumb against the white background. “It was crazy,” she says with a laugh. “It made me feel gross wearing it. I was like, ‘How would this have been washed if it’s well-preserved?’ And they were skinny as fuck back then. I was [sucking in my stomach] the whole time because there was a jacket inside the jacket and all this stuff. It’s an interesting thing to mess with, especially when you’re messing with the gender of it because they weren’t doing that back then.”