Fred Again.. is all for giving his friends their flowers. “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” the lead single off his forthcoming album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) arrived last month and samples 070 Shake’s (real name: Danielle Balbuena) “Nice To Have.” “Bleu (Better With Time)” was also released in September before the London artist dropped “Kammy (Like I Do)” earlier this month.

And now, Fred Again.. has added “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)” to the bunch. The pulsating dance track features a sample of Delilah Montagu singing “Lost Keys,” her song from last year. She noted on TikTok that wrote it about “feeling anxious in a club,” which is ironic given Fred Again.. debuted “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)” during his Boiler Room set in London this summer that has been viewed over 7.3 million times.

“Delilah” was quite literally put out due to fan demand. On October 7, Fred took to Instagram to poll whether he should next release “Delilah,” “Clara (The Night Is Dark),” or “Nathan (Still Breathing)” from Actual Life 3. You can guess which one received the most votes.

Fred Again.. began his now-acclaimed Actual Life series with his debut LP Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020) in April 2021. Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021) followed last November. The crux of Fred’s Actual Life projects are voice memos from friends and raw audio of samples or records that played integral roles in his life during the time referenced in each album’s title.

A press release describes Actual Life 3 as “a continuation of an autobiographical body of work that both references and pushes forwards the heritage of UK electronic music while standing as testament to the power of music in facilitating catharsis, healing and celebrating the realities of friendship, love and life.”

Watch the visualizer for “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)” above.

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) is out 10/28 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.