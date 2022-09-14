Earlier this year, Fred Again.. released a clubby anthem called “Jungle,” and then invited Rico Nasty on for a fiery remix. He’s back today with the announcement of his new album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), which will arrive later this fall. The lead single “Danielle (Smile On My Face)” is out now.

“Danielle (Smile On My Face)” is a pulsating, restless track that samples “Nice To Have” by 070 Shake, whose real name is notably Danielle Balbuena. The airy vocals add to the ethereal atmosphere; though it’s jittery and upbeat, there is an undertone of melancholy that makes it endearingly bittersweet.

Listen to “Danielle (Smile On My Face)” above. Check out the Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) tracklist and artwork below.

1. “January 1st 2022”

2. “Eyelar (Shutters)”

3. “Delilah (Pull Me Out of This)”

4. “Kammy (Like I Do)”

5. “Berwyn (All That I Got Is You)”

6. “Bleu (Better With Time)”

7. “Nathan (Still Breathing)”

8. “Danielle (Smile on My Face)”

9. “Kelly (End of a Nightmare)”

10. “Mustafa (Time to Move You)”

11. “Clara (The Night Is Dark)”

12. “Winnie (End of Me)”

13. “September 9th 2022”

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) arrives 10/28 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.