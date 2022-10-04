Fred Again.. decided to bless fans (again) with some exciting visuals ahead of his latest project, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022): The UK producer shared the visuals for his latest single, “Kammy (Like I Do),” on Tuesday.

In a newsletter, Fred says of the song (as Dancing Astronaut notes), “To me this is kinda like a twin to smile on my face because it’s about diving further and further down into something that alienates you from everyone around you. Like when she says they can’t love you like I do, it never felt to me like a positive lyric weirdly. It felt like two people just alienating the rest of the world in a painful way.”

He also announced that he would release a new album at the end of Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022), the third installment of his Actual Life series. Throughout Actual Life, Fred collects various “audio ephemera,” creating songs with an enticing sense of nostalgia.

The excitement around the UK artists seems to have bubbled over in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Before that, he worked with Rico Nasty, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, Swedish House Mafia, BTS, and more.

Recently, the producer dropped two songs from the project, “Danielle (Smile On My Face)” and “Bleu (Better With Time).” Ahead of the album’s release, Fred has gone on a tour, performing across the US and internationally.

Watch the “Kammy (Like I Do)” video above.

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022) is out 10/28 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.