Fred Again.. is in the midst of a moment. Specifically, Fred is rolling out a bunch of songs from his ever-evolving USB project, one song per week. The latest arrives today: “Hardstyle 2,” alongside Kettama and Shady Nasty.

The series has also included complementary live shows, which get announced as the project goes, shortly before they happen. The next one is on November 1, at RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin with EMA, Caolan Ryan, and Fontaines DC DJs.

Meanwhile, Fred recently made a post talking about how performing and touring has been lately, saying:

“i dont want this to sound in any way like im complaining cos my GOD i wouldnt change a thing for the world and i feel unbelivably fortunate. but yes 1 hundreedddd percent theres a lot of super weird pressures that sometimes come with it that im really very new to navigating really and can get super overhwhelmed by. and id hate to accidentally be one of those ppl whos presenting things as more shiny than they are ykno. cos sometimes i really dont feel shiny at aaaall! i think part of it is obviusly jus like if im sad or feeling whatever else, those are often not the moments where im like ‘oh sick i should film this! that would go hard.’”

Listen to “Hardstyle 2” above.