Since 2022, Fred Again.. has been in the middle of releasing USB, a continually evolving album that periodically gets new songs. The project is about to enter a busy stretch, as today (September 25), Fred announced that ten songs will be added.

In an announcement video shared on social media today, Fred stands in front of a large building as somebody off camera instructs Fred to hold the big button he’s holding in the air and press it after a brief countdown. When Fred hits the button, a banner unfurls and drapes over the side of the building behind him. It reads, “USB002, 10 weeks, 10 songs, 10 cities.” Fred also captioned the post, “this is us for the next 77 days.”

Per a press release, the location of each of those shows will only be revealed the weekend before. The first show is set to be announced soon, on September 28.

The release also says Fred has been teasing some of the new songs lately, including during his recent performance on a fan’s roof, which took place right after a more traditional concert. Fred explained, “After a show i never quite know what to do. like you go from being filled with the most adreneline ever, to suddenly being like alone or basically alone. Often I just play songs im working on and jam on my keyboard to try ideas out to try n calm down and stuff, cos i cant really be social often. So when i saw fedde commenting on a post that he had a rooftop that overlooked the show i thought wow this could be like my dream afters.”