Fred Again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet have dropped their new collaboration, “Baby Again..,” to the delight of many fans. And, as the title describes, Lil Baby sings on it.

The track opens with a building electronic beat as Baby’s vocals are slowly introduced. A bonafide synth dance instrumental, it’s perfect for any kind of party, especially one with lights that are timed to the addictive loops. It continues for over five minutes but still doesn’t seem to overstay its welcome.

“Baby puttin’ on for the city / Baby, he the realest, Baby prolly got a couple million / Baby hang with four or five killers / Baby got children, Baby prolly still drug dealin,” he says in the bridge.

Fred Again.. first teased the song during his Boiler Room show last summer, per a press release. It had been created after the three musicians had done an impromptu studio session in Pangbourne. Just earlier this year, the trio played a massive show at Madison Square Garden to a sold-out crowd for about five hours of back-to-back performances.

“I did something and I didn’t like it. I thought I ruined the song,” Skrillex previously said on BBC Radio 1 (via EDM) about his other work with Fred Again… “I was scared to play it.”

Check out Fred Again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet’s new “Baby Again..” collaboration above.

