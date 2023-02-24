Indiecast is an indie rock podcast, which I feel like needs to be reiterated because of episodes like this one. In this episode, we discuss some very un-indie rock topics.

For instance, Ian and I go deep on Rolling Stone‘s recent article about the current state of Live, the ’90s grunge band famous for songs like “Lightning Crashes” and “I Alone.” Why are we talking about Live in 2023? Because things are bananas in Live-world at the moment! You have con men, QAnon conspiracy theorists, the AVN Awards, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Then we talked about Skrillex, who is back with two new albums, and the rise of early 2010s nostalgia. Oh, and we also answered a listener question about Incubus. Again, this is an indie rock podcast!

In the “meat” of the episode, we inducted four new albums into our Indiecast Hall Of Fame — in this round, we honor LPs released by Sunset Rubdown, The Elected, The Good Life, and The Fresh & Onlys. Finally, in our Recommendation Corner segment, we shouted out new records by Philip Selway and Model/Actriz.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 127 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

