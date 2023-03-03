Fred Again.. is continuing to prove why he’s one of the buzziest artists of the year. Just weeks after performing at Madison Square Garden alongside Skrillex and Four Tet, the London-bred DJ and producer has shared a new single called “Mike (Desert Island Duvet).”

The new song is a rework of Fred‘s other song, “Berwyn (All I Got Is You),” and features the song’s original vocals from Dermot Kennedy. “Mike” also contains a verse from The Streets’ Mike Skinner.

Kennedy blesses the chorus with his haunting vocals, singing “All that I’ve got is you,” like he did on “Berwyn.”

On Skinner’s verse, he details the experience of love lifting him out of a dark place, over a fast-paced, hypnotic beat.

“Two people on a carpet with light around the curtains / Two people from a circus on a flying carpet / You’re wiser than your years but everything changes / And when it does what is people refuse to / You caught me at a good time cause I’m feeling bad / Tonight the wind is following your command,” he raps.

You can listen to “Mike (Desert Island Duvet)” above.

