Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet have announced a new show at New York’s Madison Square Garden for this Saturday (February 18). The news comes after the trio played a surprise Valentine’s Day pop-up performance at Gold Room in the city, as well as last-minute appearances at London’s Troxy and Electric Ballroom.

It will also be a special one, as it’s just a day following Skrillex’s new album, Quest For Fire, which drops this Friday, February 17. The record features the aforementioned Fred Again.. and Four Tet, along with other features from Missy Elliott, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, Kid Cudi, and many, many more. It marks his first full-length release in nine years.

“People ask why ‘I’ve been gone’ or ‘fell off,’ rightfully so,” Skrillex shared on Twitter last month. “Like I said, 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice, especially my projects/career.”

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here,” he added.

Tickets for the Madison Square Garden are currently on-sale. More information is available here.

Quest For Fire is out 2/17 via OWSLA/Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

