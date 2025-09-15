Fred Again.. just gave a fan an unforgettable moment. Fred performed in Naples, Italy this past weekend, and immediately after the show, he put on another show, on the fan’s rooftop, which overlooks the venue of the first concert.

Fred shared the full rooftop performance on YouTube yesterday (September 14), too. It starts with the end of the first concert, after which Fred rushes, literally runs, to the fan’s building. There, they meet as Fred makes his way to the rooftop and puts on another performance as the crowd on the ground behind him clears out.

Fred explained the situation in the video description, writing:

“After a show i never quite know what to do. like you go from being filled with the most adreneline ever, to suddenly being like alone or basically alone. Often I just play songs im working on and jam on my keyboard to try ideas out to try n calm down and stuff, cos i cant really be social often. So when i saw fedde commenting on a post that he had a rooftop that overlooked the show i thought wow this could be like my dream afters. Just going straight up there and get to play songs on my ones and still get to see and feel the energy of the show as everyone leaves! I played this whole set just to fedde and the beautiful nonna who also lives in this building. It was a lovely sight to look up occasionally and see them both there. Him dancing her sitting. Me a bit of both. thankyou to Fede.”

Watch the video above and find the tracklist (per Fred’s Instagram) below.