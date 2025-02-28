The 2004 indie film Garden State has long been considered a watershed for the indie scenes in both film and music. Written and directed by Zach Braff, and starring him, Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ian Holm, the film was a box office success, and its soundtrack, which Braff curated and featured rising indie bands like The Shins, Remy Zero, Iron & Wine, and even early Coldplay, won a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Pictures, Television or Other Visual Media.

On March 29th, a benefit concert in Los Angeles will reunite most of the soundtrack’s bands to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary (albeit a year after the fact). The concert will feature Cary Brothers, Colin Hay, Frou Frou, Iron & Wine, Remy Zero, The Shins, and Thievery Corporation, will special guests doing pop-ins throughout the evening, and Braff promising some behind-the-scenes footage and stories about the film’s creation. The concert is raising funds for the Midnight Mission, a Los Angeles homeless shelter and service provider.

Best of all: If you’re not in Los Angeles, or otherwise can’t attend, the concert will be streaming beginning April 6th on Live Nation’s Veeps app. 48-hour access tickets are available now for $19.99 before the stream goes live on April 6th at 9 PM ET. You can find more info here.