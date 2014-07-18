All The Mean Things People Said About ‘Garden State’ Are True In Zach Braff’s ‘Wish I Was Here’

Zach Braff has finally done it. He’s created a film that’s every bit the smarmy montage of faux-meaningful clichés his harshest critics said of ‘Garden State.’ Funny thing is, I actually liked ‘Garden State.’ Once you strip away The Shins and “this song will change your life,” it had some interesting things to say about what it’s like to have to revisit your hometown as an adult, and it wasn’t afraid to mix the funny and the sentimental. It was earnest, but it was honest. Thus, I was cautiously optimistic about a new Zach Braff project, even while I completely understand why people may have soured on his on-the-nose sentimentality and his love-me-daddy precious inoffensiveness.
While that shot of the empty pamphlet container reading “this pamphlet could save your life” you remember from the ‘Wish I Was Here’ trailer does indeed feel like some of the best of ‘Garden State,’ the rest of it is alternately dull and infuriating. Braff plays a struggling actor whose dad gets cancer and can’t afford to pay for Braff’s kids’ private school anymore, while his gorgeous wife (Kate Hudson) works an unfulfilling job and occasionally withholds sex. He also has a loser brother who sometimes shows up to do stereotypical loser stuff. His struggles as an actor and his kids’ unconscionable eviction from their cushy private school are structured as a family crisis narrative, and it’s sort of like watching someone have a panic attack over non-problems, and then expecting you to feel relieved and affirmed as the attack ends while the blandest of indie rock plays. Not to mention a magical realist dramedy angle that makes it almost impossible to review without turning into Holden Caufield. Phony! Phony! Phony! How phony is ‘Wish I Was Here?’ It’s a film in which Zach Braff’s father (played by Mandy Patinkin) has saved all of his old contact lenses in a jar because “it has everything he ever saw.”
Ah yes, a brand new wonder-infused turd nugget of new age idiot wisdom, and just when I’d almost forgotten about the saves-his-chicken-wrappers guy from ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild.’ What other hoarders behavior can we consecrate through shitty Oprah-ism? Q-tips in a baby shoe? Tampons in a crock pot? I can practically see the discarded grocery bag billowing in their empty heads. The most beautiful thing I ever saw… The most beautiful thing I ever saw… Dear Sundance Movies, please stop asking me to be emotionally invested in piles of garbage.
If this is Zach Braff working through his real problems, he’s hampered by the fact that his real problems are both boring and well-worn. ‘Wish I Was Here’ hits all the tropes of white suburban ennui – the ranch-style home, the minivan, the quirky kids, the quirky dying parents, the ne’er-do-well brother, the sexless marriage, the illicit masturbation, the glib irreligious Jew with his hot blonde wife, the swear jar (!!!). God help me if I ever have to hang out with anyone so boring that their family keeps a swear jar. It ends up playing like if ‘American Beauty,’ ‘This is 40,’ and ‘A Serious Man’ had a baby together and then castrated it.
Now, a lot of people find movies about suburban white dude problems tedious, or self-indulgent. In general people seem to have a low tolerance for any comedy that isn’t a wild high-concept or a stock premise, like buddy cops. As a guy who has dabbled in stand-up comedy, a gesture that frequently involves telling strangers about your problems, and your dick, and your dick problems, I actually appreciate comedy built around the petite masturbatory miseries of the mostly comfortable American male. I liked ‘American Beauty.’ I liked ‘Funny People.’ I even thought ‘This is 40’ was mostly okay. But while you might find it gushy or juvenile or tedious, at least when Judd Apatow bitches about his non-problems, it feels honest (and usually has laughs). ‘Wish I Was Here’ just feels derivative, so predictable in its angst that you find yourself waiting for a twist that never comes, and imbued with a trendy earnestness so without wit or edge that it’s like being slowly smushed to death with dull smarm.
Since nothing that wild or interesting happens, the characters overreact to mundane events to compensate. And just in case you’re still not onboard, every scene ends with some soaring, mid-tempo Brooklyn power ballad that practically screams “ISN’T THIS LIFE AFFIRMING??!?” No, man, not really, your daughter shaved her head, who gives a f*ck? Every single scene is like that. Watching this movie is enough to make you never want to hear another mandolin again. The best song they use in it is Paul Simon’s “Obvious Child,” and oops, there’s already a movie called ‘Obvious Child’ that premiered a day earlier at Sundance (January 17th for ‘Obvious Child,’ January 18th for ‘Wish I Was Here’). I’m not suggesting that Zach Braff ripped off ‘Obvious Child,’ but the accidental dramedic synergy of the two does say something about the predictability of the whole endeavor.
Oh right, about those overreactions. Zach Braff’s daughter shaves off her hair one night – not even bald, just a number three or four – and her parents (Braff and Kate Hudson) FREAK OUT over it like she just murdered the pope. Zach Braff takes her to the wig store and tells her she can buy “any wig you want, as long as it’s unique and beautiful just like you.”
It’d be a sweet gesture, if his daughter was a cancer patient, or a girl stricken with debilitating mange from working at the homeless dog shelter or whatever, but she’s not. She’s just a pretty little girl with short hair. How many girls do you know that have cut their hair short at least once in their lives? Probably a lot. The parents’ reaction is actually kind of disturbing, yet the indie music seems to be patting them on the back for their tolerance of their horribly disfigured daughter, like some strangely patriarchal LA cool-dad noblesse oblige.
The other big freak out is over Kate Hudson’s cubicle mate, who tells her “I always get this weird sort of half boner when I don’t wear underwear.” While you can understand her being slightly annoyed by him, you immediately like this guy because he’s the first not-entirely-predictable thing that’s happened in this whole movie. Nonetheless, she complains about him to her boss, who is obviously a bad guy because he has a giant Dick Cheney poster. Which, okay, not even Dick Cheney’s children would find a Dick Cheney poster believable. This is just the embodiment of every boring LA liberal’s boogieman (and I say this as a boring California liberal). Nonetheless, boss moves Kate Hudson’s boner buddy to another part of the office. Problem solved, right? Nope. The movie won’t rest. Not until there’s been a public confrontation and the man has been fired, publicly humiliated, and threatened with a sexual harassment suit, all for making a jokey reference to his wiener one day. It’s like the movie is punishing him for being the only one in it who isn’t nauseatingly earnest.
Then there’s Braff’s ne’er-do-well loser brother played by Josh Gad, who lives in an Airstream trailer bequeathed to him by his late mother. He doesn’t have a job and tells Braff “I think I’m gonna start blogging,” because the fat-loser-blogger-who-lives-in-his-dead-mom’s-trailer is Braff’s innovative new take on the fat-loser-blogger-who-lives-in-his-mom’s-basement trope. He goes to comic con and bangs a hot furry played by Ashley Greene (at one point she shows up in a totally see-through tank top, easily the best part of the movie), and honestly, the whole subplot kind of feels like either Zach Braff’s pre-emptive swipe at the meanie critics he knows are going to hate this movie, or a retroactive swipe at all the people who criticized him for funding this movie on Kickstarter. Either way, it culminates with a scene where Josh Gad is wearing a home made space helmet made out of a fish bowl, the kicker of which is Zach Braff snarling “You know what’s the problem with hiding in a fish bowl, Ray? It’s that everyone can see you.”
OOooh, sick burn, said a cheering imaginary Maury audience inside Zach Braff’s subconscious.
The best part of the film, not surprisingly, is Mandy Patinkin, who gets three of the four lines in the film that land, dramatically and comedically. But by the time he’s laying on his deathbed and his grand daughter hands him some welding glasses “so that when you see the white light, you’ll be able to find grandma” your reaction has gone from “hand me that vomit bag” to “I’m going to find Zach Braff and hit him with this overflowing vomit bag.”
GRADE: D+
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
You had me at Ashley Greene in a see-thru tank.
All honesty, when I was 19 in 2004, Garden State hit on a bunch of stuff that I at least wanted to pretend I felt. Revisiting it, I think it holds up for the most part, with the overly twee things in it coming off a little grating now that I’m older. I’ll still probably catch this when I can; in a dull summer, it seems like okay counterprogramming.
I’m not gonna watch this movie, but I’m gonna watch that scene.
Big fucking deal. Wanna see her naked at 19? [www.bing.com]
Ashley Greene making out with Olivia Wilde in Butter? [www.youtube.com]
Fucking kids are spoiled lazy these days.
A better use of Kickstarter money: this movie or the potato salad guy? Discuss.
I was thinking he spent all that Kickstarter money on the two-sizes-too-big khakis and those sweet twenty-dollar Big 5 hiking boots.
You mean “Potato Salad: A Steven Soderbergh film”.
So, you’re saying if you loathe Garden State, go see this as soon as possible?
Seriously, I finally saw a trailer for this last night. SHUDDER. And that banner image you used….dear Christ. Zach Braff is the pits.
I was already not going to see this, but JOSH GAD NAILS ASLEY GREEN? Jesus, Mary and Joseph.
Setg MacFarlane with Amanda Seyfried, I can take.
Seth Rogen with Amber Heard I can take.
I can even tolerate Jonah Hill with Emma Stone.
Not again. The line must be drawn here! This far, and no further! And I will make them pay for what they’ve done!
jean luc…blow up the damn ship!
how do you feel about david cross landing amber tamblyn?
Looking at the daughter in the banner pic, I’m choosing to believe this is the backstory of the Israeli soldier in World War Z.
I’m choosing to believe that her short hair is from shaving it right before the freelance home lobotomy she got from her little brother while she was sleeping.
I thought maybe it was Talia al Ghul right after she escaped prison.
Lemme’ tell y’all what it’s like, bein’ male, middle class and white~
+5
So…Shakespeare isn’t a good writer then? I hate white middle class males as much as anyone, but that doesn’t mean they can’t create great stories. Sometimes though it can totally fall flat.
it’s fucking great
Yea, they can write great stories (maybe), but they usually write piss-poor internet comments.
Frequently because they’re ignorant of context. Like here. Get some context: [www.youtube.com]
I’m glad to say that my knowledge of earnestly quirky US alt-rock is second to none.
Provided none knows nothing of earnestly quirky US alt-rock.
What I’m saying is that I quite like white, middle class males, provided they aren’t Zach Braff or Ben Folds. Also, yay for gin.
Someones been pissing on my gamecube
I’m not sure Cargopants McDrawstring up there should be giving anyone fashion advice.
Nobody’s gotten a handjob in cargo shorts since Nam.
I spent way the hell too much money on the Kickstarter, so I saw it early. (big Garden State fan, that movie came out at precisely the right time for me to see it.)
It’s not a great movie. Ask me again when I have kids and hate my life more. Ashley Green was attractive, but the role was originally supposed to go to Anna Kendrick, who had to bail for scheduling reasons. That was an unfortunate substitution.
I’m all for people using Kickstarter to make “the I’ve always wanted to make, exactly how I want to make it.” This one feels a little bit like Zach Braff and his brother whose name I am forgetting need someone, be it another editor, or a studio watching their budget, to say “Hey dudes, maybe we should write parts of this to sound like an actual human might have said them?”
At the Q&A with Braff after the screening, he said that he starts working on a film with a bunch of little microscenes he’s cooked up or observed. The jar of contacts, the “this pamphlet could save your life” rack, etc. Watching the movie, it’s pretty obvious that he had a decent stack of “this scene could be funny”, but it’s missing the connective parts in between to make it a cogent whole.
I think we need a long and exhaustive study into whether or not Ashley Greene is Anna Kendrick’s big-boobed, long-lost sister.
And then a followup study on whether any familial relation/resemblance makes it better or worse to watch them pillowfight.
I’d be willing to bet that she actually bailed because she realized this movie was a piece of garbage.
Tampons in a Crock Pot
If I ever manage a Riot Grrrrl band, this will be their band name.
mmmm. delicious.
Eating a crockpot full of used tampons does sound slightly worse than seeing this movie.
That swear jar is a methaphor for human kind, Vince. It has the capacity for change.
*slides headphones on to Vince’s head*
Space Unicorn, soaring through the stars, delivering the rainbows all around the world
The Manic Pixie Dream Girl strikes again
“It’s a film in which Zach Braff’s father (played by Mandy Patinkin) has saved all of his old contact lenses in a jar because “it has everything he ever saw.”
Wait, really? Ewwwwwwwww.
I save all my q-tips because they have everything I’ve ever heard.
I save all my toilet paper because it has everything I’ve ever eaten.
I save my used kleenex because it represents every time I’ve had sex.
+3, RW
I save all my money because it represents everything I’ve never spent on a Zach Braff project.
I save all my used condoms, because if I don’t a narwhal will stab me with his tusk while I sleep.
It seems almost like without Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley or Neil Flynn around to make him look good, Zach Braff isn’t all that talented.
He HAS Faison in this movie, but not for nearly long enough.
Yeah, even though I know it’s only briefly, part of me STILL wants to see this just for a momentary JD-Turk reunion.
It’s a fun scene- they said they shot TONS of footage, but had to cut a huge amount of it because it basically amounted to “And here’s a Scrubs scene in the middle of our fairly serious drama!” Hopefully on DVD?
He should just keep McGinley on retainer to yell at him and call him girl names. Not in movies, just have him pop up daily just to hurt his feelings.
Not saying the scrubs cast is bad, I’m saying its a testament to their talent that they were able to make this schmuck seem better than he was.
Hopefully Mandy threw out the contact lenses he was wearing when he read this script.
+1
Zach Braff is a battered and chapped twat.
This is the A Squad of people I would never pay to watch in a movie–Zach Braff, Kate Hudson, and Josh Gad.
“He goes to comic con and bangs a hot furry played by Ashley Greene”
OK, so clearly the realm of fantasy.
I loathe Garden State. No way would I see anything else with Human Oatmeal (Braff) in it.
I could buy her being a cosplayer, but a furry? Is that still a thing?
It does at least result in my favorite line in the movie.
“Why are you wearing muppet pants?”
“Ah yes, a brand new wonder-infused turd nugget of new age idiot wisdom…”
I almost didn’t make it past that paragraph.
Bravo.
Greta Grimly, what the fuck are you doing here? You’re supposed to be on that porch with Lou!
There should be a kickstarter to fund her putting Braff’s eye out with that bb gun.
So, you liked it?
@trumbo1 – Does ancestry.com pay well?
That I always liked Garden State more than I thought was acceptable by most was why I was going to give this one a shot but yeah, nevermind.
Everything about this movie stinks of me not wanting to see it in the first place. But the above mentioned scene in the trailer where he tells his daughter to buy any wig as long as it’s unique and beautiful like you especially annoyed me as being too cliche to stomach, and that’s when I assumed the little girl had cancer or something! You’re telling me she just cut her hair and THAT is why she get’s to be unique and different? That’s the problem with Zach Braff making a movie about middle class problems. He isn’t middle class and doesn’t understand real problems! God why does the existence of this movie piss me off?!
For the girl, the haircut has some fairly significant meaning. Everything leading up to the wig scene, I thought was pretty good.
But seriously. Fuck the wig scene.
Vince, you’re the Walt Whitman of reviews of bad movies. Well done.
Agreed, this dark age of movies has one upside – the golden age of Vince reviews.
One day, he’ll collect his greatest works and publish them as Leaves of Ass
Who the fuck is Nat Wolff?
Nice to hear that you liked Garden State. Bummer that this one isn’t any good.
You know who hates lists of jewish people? Jews.
Nice detective work, Hitler.
that scene in garden state where Portman is ‘doing something no one has ever done before” made me want to throw a sack of puppies into a river. This movie sounds like 2 hours of scenes more infuriating than that.
I save every band-aid I ever used because they show every time I felt pain.
I’m waiting for Mandy Patankin to blast it for being too violent.
(kidding, he was right to leave Criminal Minds when he did)
To be fair, the contact lens bit seems deep if you are coked out of your mind.
Wat.
There’s hope for you all one day, in snuff films.
Be interesting to read what people who funded the movie think. I guess that’s the downside of crowd funding a movie; if you donated money to a shitty movie you feel like you have to take some of the blame.
You’re a better man than me. I don’t want to beat him with a bag of vomit, I actually just wishes death upon him. And I’m sure the people who funded this are not upset, they’d seen Garden State, they wanted more of that bullshit fpr some #$%#$%#$% REASON. sorry but if a semi successful tv actor like Zach Braff can’t get his own indie funded, that’s because everyone he presented it to realized it was shit. But hey thanks for putting your money into more trite garbage of the sort, whoever all you morons are. Vanity projects are even more disgusting when they ask us to pay for them too. You pay to have them made then pay to go see it….at what point in this is Braff not laughing his self absorbed ass off?
I’m glad you didn’t crap on Garden State too hard, Vince. That’s a pretty good movie. Not great, but like you wrote “earnest”. I’d like to think Zach Braff has another one in him.
Pretentious twit on pretentious twit violence is such an ugly thing to behold.
I’m having a hard time motivating myself to see this, and I consider myself a fan.
As much as I agree with this site on lots of things, it also flogs a lot of things that I enjoy. That is to say that I liked Garden State, probably more than your average critic did.
This movie… well… I’ve heard some things. Lots of them were recounted in this review. And I rolled my eyes when the swear jar came up in the commercial. I think I’ll feel better about watching it if it’s on Netflix or cable than I would if I paid directly to get in.
I need to watch this now, just for boner guy. That is all.
Wait. Is no one going to mention the fact that the little boy in the banner picture is holding a cordless drill? Am I the only father here that’s freaking out about that? GET THAT OUT OF HIS HANDS WHAT KIND OF FATHER ARE YOU?
The fact that the kid had a pet drill was one of the only things I liked about this movie.