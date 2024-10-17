The Garden State soundtrack is one of the most iconic of the millennium. As the Zach Braff film and OST turn 20 years old this year, something big is happening: It was announced today (October 17) that a 20th anniversary concert is happening.

The show is going down at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on March 29, 2025. The event will benefit The Midnight Mission, a homeless shelter and services provider that has offered resources to men, women, and children in LA since 1914.

A press release notes that “nearly all” of the artists featured on the soundtrack will participate in the show, including The Shins, Iron & Wine, Frou Frou, Colin Hay, Thievery Corporation, Remy Zero, Cary Brothers, Bonnie Somerville, Sophie Barker from Zero 7, and “very special guests to be announced later.”

Tickets will be available starting October 18 at 9 a.m. PT via the Greek Theatre website.

Braff spoke about the event with Variety, saying, “When I was first approached about doing a concert for the 20th anniversary, I was like, ‘I don’t know how we’re ever going to get all these bands together at the same time.’ But when the notion of doing it as a benefit for The Midnight Mission, I was all in. I was like if we can marshal all of these beautiful artists together for a cause that is helping such a prevalent dire situation in Los Angeles and give back to the community, that’s when I got off my couch. I was like, ‘How do we figure this out?'”

He also teased some big moments, noting, “We’re going to have a lot of special guests, too, because there’s two songs in particular we want to include. But Paul Simon’s not performing currently and Nick Drake is no longer with us. So, between my connections and [musician and soundtrack artist] Cary Brothers’ connections, we’re going to have some really, holy-sh*t surprise guests that are going to be covering their songs.”