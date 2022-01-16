At the close of 2021, Brooklyn band Geese dropped their debut album, Projector — a rather short work, bearing just nine songs, but which proved to be one of the year’s better indie releases. Another impressive aspect about Geese is that the members are all in their early 20s, leaving them plenty of time to excel in their careers. With a bright future ahead of them, Geese brought their talents to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Low Era.”

Geese took the stage to deliver a lively performance that proved to be their nation-wise television debut. The band shined throughout their rendition of the Projector song thanks to a well-produced performance that saw them drowned in an array of vibrantly-colored lighting.

Back in October, when they released “Low Era,” Geese gave a short explanation about the song. “We had been trying to get everything to sound super heavy, creepy crawly, and complicated, really because that’s all we knew how to do,” they said in a press statement. “Four-on-the-floor songs like ‘Low Era’ had felt a little like poison to us for a while, until we consciously tried to challenge ourselves to write something more danceable.”

You can watch the band perform “Low Era” in the video above.

Projector is out now via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. Get ithere.