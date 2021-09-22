A month out from releasing their debut studio album, Projector, Brooklyn DIY-ers Geese have shared the album’s title track, “Projector.” It’s a disjointed, slightly proggy cut, filled with bendy guitar-lines and room-filling percussion. It kind of sounds like if The Killers met The Dismemberment Plan, a sonic combination I never knew I needed?

Here’s what Geese’s Cameron Winter had to say of the song: “The opening riff on ‘Projector’ was the first thing we ever wrote for the record. When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that ‘Projector’ became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.”

Also, Geese have outlined a US tour starting in 2022, kicking off in March in Philly and wrapping up at the Bowery Ballroom in New York.

Check out “Projector” above and find the band’s tour dates below.

03/11/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

03/12/2022 — Washington, DC @ DC 9

03/14/2022 — Nashville, TN @ High Watt

03/22/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/23/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/24/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/25/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/28/2022 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/29/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

04/02/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04/04/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/06/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Garrison

04/07/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

04/16/2022 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Projector is out 10/29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. Pre-order it here.