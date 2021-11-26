After perhaps the greatest decade in the history of music, The Beatles famously broke up in 1970. In the years since, plenty of theories about why the band came to an end have been thrown around. One of the most prominent is that Yoko Ono, who was of course married to John Lennon, was a major contributing factor in the group’s demise. However, as fans watch the new Get Back documentary series — which offers an intimate look at the recording session for the final Beatles album, Let It Be — they’re starting to think that Ono has been unfairly blamed all this time.

Fans who have watched the documentary have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ono, with a lot of them believing that not only did Ono not cause the band’s break-up, but that while she was in the studio, she really didn’t do much at all besides read the newspaper, check her mail, and perform other mundane tasks of that sort.

Watching "Get Back" and learning how Yoko destroyed the Beatles by sitting quietly and reading the paper and sorting through her mail. — Mark Athitakis (@mathitak) November 25, 2021

Feel like pop culture made the Yoko situation seem more tense than it was, she’s just kinda chilling, chatting with Linda — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 26, 2021

Biggest band in the world workshopping new songs together, Yoko reads the newspaper. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/B1HLWNf1A3 — Ryan H. Walsh (@JahHills) November 26, 2021

Get Back director Peter Jackson feels the same way, as he recently told 60 Minutes, “I have no issues with Yoko in the sense… I can understand from George and Paul and Ringo’s point of view it’s, like, a little strange. But the thing with Yoko, though, that they have to say, is that she doesn’t impose herself. She’s writing letters, she’s reading letters, she’s doing sewing, she’s doing painting, sometimes some artwork off to the side. She never has opinions about the stuff they’re doing. She never says, ‘Oh, I think the previous take was better than that one.’ She’s a very benign presence and she doesn’t interfere in the slightest.”

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney recently declared that it was Lennon who brought the band to an end, saying, “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split or not?”

Read our review of Get Back here.