This past December, Girlpool release their first song in nearly two years, “Faultline,” sparking a newfound sense of harmony and wonderment for the duo. Now we get a new wrinkle on their journey with not only a new track with ‘Lie Love Lullaby,’ but also in the announcement of their new album, Forgiveness coming out on April 29th.

Now on “Lie Love Lullaby,” Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker are meeting at the intersection of industrial rock and synth pop with a throbbing beat. The surrealist video directed by Amalia Irons plays out like inner-workings of a mind in flux. It’s a new kind of introspection atop layers of sound to get blissfully lost within. Tucker shared their thoughts on writing the song:

“‘Lie Love Lullaby’ is a song about a time where I felt that my innocence affected my ability to choose a person who was good for me. In the past, it’s been painful to choose somebody that didn’t believe in me, and I think the most painful part was that I allowed myself to pick a person that didn’t recognize my entirety. I wrote this song wondering, did I recognize it myself? If I had the wherewithal to tolerate their minimizing perspective?”

Watch the video and listen to “Lie Love Lullaby” above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Forgiveness below.

1. “Nothing Gives Me Pleasure”

2. “Lie Love Lullaby”

3. “Violet”

4. “Junkie”

5. “Dragging My Life Into A Dream”

6. “Faultline”

7. “Light Up Later”

8. “Country Star”

9. “Butterfly Bulletholes”

10. “Afterlife”

11. “See Me Now”

12. “Love333”

Forgiveness is out 4/29 via ANTI- Records. Pre-order it here.