Indie Mixtape 20: Glitterer’s Favorite Radio Artist Is Ira Glass

We all miss Title Fight, there is no denying that. But on the latest Glitterer album, Ned Russin gives us a taste of what a new album from the legendary post-hardcore group might sound like in 2021. Though not as aggressive as his previous musical effort, Glitterer still takes inspiration from the same place, and Life Is Not A Lesson is full of fuzzed-out instrumentals and chugging guitars, but with enough melody to keep you coming back for more.

To celebrate the new album, Russin sat down to talk Shawshank Redemption, The Beatles, and his last show before lockdown in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Short and bass driven.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As non-nostalgic music.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My older brother Alex because he introduced me to hardcore and made me want me to play music.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Angelo’s Pizza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

What album do you know every word to?

Cold World – Ice Grillz

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Free Spirit, Pegasus, Step Forward, Bloodkrow Butcher, and a few more at the Democracy Center in Boston, MA.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

A t-shirt and jeans because that’s what I wear anyway.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I don’t follow anyone on social media.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“In The Van Again” by Shelter is a classic.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

I was googling Bucky’s Auto Limited, Inc. to write about them for work today.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

The red Beatles record.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I stayed with two hippies in Colorado who replaced all their doors with beads.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I don’t have any tattoos.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Ira Glass.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Shared information with me.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

There are no binaries.

What’s the last show you went to?

I played a show with Turnstile, Gag, and One Step Closer on March 13, 2020 before flying home into lockdown.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?