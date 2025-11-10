Times are good for goose-related indie-rock bands. Geese’s Getting Killed is one of the year’s best albums while Goose have been similarly crushing it, playing their first headlining show at Madison Square Garden this past summer. Those who didn’t get to see Goose at MSG (and those who did) have some good news today (November 10), as the band announced new tour dates for 2026.

The new run of shows goes down in April and will see the band play in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and Mexico. Pre-sale sign-ups are available now via the band’s website. The pre-sale starts November 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. More information, including about additional pre-sales, can be found on the website.

Find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.