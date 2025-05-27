Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Gorillaz‘s self-titled debut album (which gave us one of the most inventive music videos of the 21st century), but the virtual band is getting the party started early with a series of one-off shows in London. The Damon Albarn-led group will play their first three albums, Gorillaz, Demon Days, and Plastic Beach (complete with visuals!), along with a mystery show, at Copper Box Arena.

The limited-capacity residency kicks off with Gorillaz on Friday, August 29, followed by Demon Days on Saturday, August 30; Plastic Beach on Tuesday, September 2; and lastly, the mystery show on Wednesday, September 3.

The shows mark the final week of the House Of Kong exhibition. Here’s more:

“Visitors to House of Kong will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world. A journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation and ground-breaking virtual ways since these four outsiders — bassist Murdoc Niccals, singer 2D, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle — first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ in 2000. An exhibition like no other, House of Kong is an experience for the brave and bold.”

