Gorillaz have been at it for about a quarter-century now, and they have eight albums to their name: Gorillaz (2001), Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018), Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez (2020), and Cracker Island (2023). (A new one’s coming soon, too.) The group is now readying to celebrate their oeuvre with House Of Kong, a new exhibition.

A press release says of the it:

“Visitors to House of Kong will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world. A journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation and ground-breaking virtual ways since these four outsiders — bassist Murdoc Niccals, singer 2D, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle — first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ in 2000. An exhibition like no other, House of Kong is an experience for the brave and bold.”

The exhibition will be hosted at London’s Copper Box from August 8 to September 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Tickets are available here.

Ticket holders will also be able to access a pre-sale for four “very special standalone one-off limited-capacity live Gorillaz shows” at London’s Copper Box Arena on August 29, August 30, September 2, and September 3. More details about that are expected to be announced soon.