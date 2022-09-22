Gorillaz Debuted The New Song, ‘Skinny Ape,’ On Stage In San Francisco

Gorillaz’s new album, Cracker Island, is coming out in 2023, so the North American tour that they’re currently on features mainly classic cuts from the group’s seven existing albums. Last night’s concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco featured a heavy dose of songs from albums like Demon Days, Gorillaz, and Plastic Beach, but also featured both new singles from Cracker Island in the title track, and “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala (who were not there) and Bootie Brown (who was indeed there.)

But at one point in the night, Damon Albarn fancied it was time to play a world premiere of a new song called “Skinny Ape.” Albarn addressed the Bay Area crowd explaining that “Skinny Ape” was inspired by, “A product of Silicon Valley… you know, those Amazon robots who deliver packages to you.” The song is seemingly written from the perspective of 2D — the singer of the Gorillaz virtual band — as animations of the slim-bodied singer were projected on the screen throughout the performance. The refrain juxtaposes 2D with an artificially intelligent robot as Albarn sings, “Don’t be sad for me, I’m a cartoon G. And my intent is to breathe in a new world, don’t be sad for me,” before a fast-paced chorus takes the song to new heights.

Listen to Damon Albarn and Gorillaz performing “Skinny Ape” for the first time ever in the video above.

Cracker Island is out on 2/24/2023 via Parlophone. Pre-save it here.

