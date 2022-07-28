Gorillaz And Thundercat’s ‘Cracker Island’ Video Is A Supernatural Epic

Gorillaz recently moved from their virtual home of Kong Studios in West London, to a new (also virtual) home in Silverlake, CA. The virtual band, orchestrated by Damon Albarn, had previously stated that the move to the Los Angeles neighborhood was in order to galvanize fans by having them join “The Last Cult,” where band member Murdoc is the self-appointed Great Leader, and together unlock “the one truth to fix the world.” Thoroughly confused? It’s a virtual band for crying out loud, it’s not supposed to make too much sense! Alas, some insight into this mission has been unlocked with the new “Cracker Island” video, featuring Thundercat and created in conjunction with Nexus Studios.

In a Who Framed Roger Rabbit?-like combination of live-action and animation, Gorillaz (Murdoc, Noodle, Russel, and 2D) are in an LA emergency room surrounded by cops, when supernatural occurrences start happening around them. None are trippier than the half-animated Thundercat, playing a holographic bass, with his colorful dreadlocks waving in sparkles.

“Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling,” 2-D said in a statement. “That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS.”

Watch the video for “Cracker Island” above.

Gorillaz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.