Since Car Seat Headrest just put out a rock opera, it only feels appropriate to talk about the most commercially successful rock opera of the century. American Idiot was the first Green Day album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and their second to sell over 20 million copies, after CD classic Dookie. The 2004 album was so popular that it was turned into a Broadway musical, and there’s even been talk of a theatrical film.

During the punk band’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony on Thursday (May 1), singer Billie Joe Armstrong gave an update on the American Idiot movie.

“There was supposed to be [a film], but it never panned out,” he told Variety. “I’m sure something is gonna happen. The musical did so well and they’ve done it in Australia, Italy, Germany, England… It’s traveled so well. Eventually it’s going to happen, I would think.”

Armstrong also discussed Green Day’s habit of only releasing every four years or so. “You have to live life to write songs about your life,” he said. “I do like to take my time with the lyrics to make sure that they project the way I feel, internalize what’s going on in my own life, and what’s going on in the culture… We live in such a crazy world. Now, everything is wide open.”