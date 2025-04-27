Green Day Will Be Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Green Day being selected one of Coachella 2025’s headliners rubbed a particular fan base the wrong way (cough Charli XCX). But the “Last Night On Earth” musicians’ latest honor is not at all up for debate.

On May 1, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool will be honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star on the famous Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez released a statement celebrating the band’s milestone. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Martinez. “Green Day’s music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives. Honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a token of our appreciation for their incredible contributions to the world of music.”

Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds are confirmed as guest speakers at Green Day’s ceremony. Award-Winning radio and television personality Matt Pinfield is set to serve as the day’s official emcee.

Green Day’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star reveal ceremony will be livestreamed on May 1 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Find more information here.