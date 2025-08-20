Greg Freeman Is The Latest Great Indie Country-Rock Troubadour

Most of the artists I have interviewed in my life claim some level of discomfort with self-promotion. The reason for this is obvious: Talking about yourself in most contexts is looked upon as generally obnoxious behavior. The self-obsessed dude who spends the night at the party gassing himself up will be mocked as a narcissist in the morning-after text thread. Nevertheless, I never completely believe artists when they express regret over marketing themselves. They are, after all, talking to me, a person in the media. It’s like complaining about the ozone layer to a car salesman.

But when Greg Freeman, a 27-year-old singer-songwriter from Vermont set to release his second album Burnover this week, frets about the downsides of publicity, I believe him.

“It feels like a privilege to have a bigger platform. But at the same time, I’m not a particularly interesting person,” he tells me during a phone call earlier this month. “It can feel silly self-mythologizing and talking about your childhood or background.”

I believe him not because I think he’s not an interesting person. I concur because of how I discovered his music. In 2022, Freeman put out his debut, I Looked Out. The project began right before COVID, and the songs were written and recorded during the isolation of lockdown. As an obscure artist living amid a world-wide health crisis in a far-flung New England hippie college town — Burlington, home of Phish — he had zero professional ambitions for the album. And yet the music he made was big, anthemic, rangy, and wild, an echo of the gigs he wasn’t allowed to play for the time being. Singing in a strained, impassioned tenor, Freeman evoked Jason Molina at his most rocking, while his backing band put a loose-limbed indie-rock spin on his alt-country-leaning tunes.

It was a really good record, though quality, as ever, did not guarantee an audience. But once I Looked Out entered the world, it slowly but surely entered the bloodstream of underground rock blogs and social media accounts. I didn’t hear the album until 2023, but I was so thrilled by it that I put it on my year-end list, calendar logistics be damned. Plenty of others also embraced Freeman around the same time.

“I only realized that people from outside of town were listening to it maybe four months after it came out,” he says, “when people were hitting me to play shows in different places. It felt really pure, I guess.”

Now comes Burnover, which builds on the ramshackle, “live in the studio” feel of I Looked Out with a slightly more refined sensibility. Drawing inspiration from a variety of sources — the history of New England, Nancy Rexroth’s photography book IOWA, the 1978 Bob Dylan record Street-Legal — he’s once again written songs that dwell on American mythology and personal discovery in the form of twangy rock songs that threaten to fall apart at any minute. Even in an increasingly crowded field of Molina-inspired troubadours, Freeman stands out as one of the more exciting practitioners of the form.

Not that he would want me to make a hard sell.

“I would never want my music kind of shoved down someone’s throat,” he says. “With that first record, I did it the way that I wanted to do it, which was just put something out, and whoever likes it can listen to it. And I think it paid off.”

Was knowing that more people would be paying attention change your approach to the new album?

Materially, it was kind of the same. I did record it in a studio, which was a change, but there was no more money spent on it. It was a lot of friends playing on it, and Burlington people. A lot of the same people from the last record. The next one probably will be different, just because of the amount of resources I have now compared to in 2022, when I was working on this new record.