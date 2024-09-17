Uproxx previously described Greg Mendez’s self-titled album as “a religious experience,” and it appears the folks at Dead Oceans agreed: Today, the label announced Mendez as their latest signee. His first Dead Oceans release will be First Time / Alone, a new EP that’s set for October 18.

Today, Mendez shared “First Time.” The two-minute, electric organ-driven song is simple and haunting, thanks in part to the fact that Mendez was temporarily unable to play guitar due to a right wrist surgery.

Dead Oceans, by the way, is also re-releasing Mendez’s self-titled album on December 6, and pre-orders are available now.

Listen to “First Time” above and find the First Time / Alone cover art and tracklist below, along with Mendez’s upcoming tour dates.