Uproxx previously described Greg Mendez’s self-titled album as “a religious experience,” and it appears the folks at Dead Oceans agreed: Today, the label announced Mendez as their latest signee. His first Dead Oceans release will be First Time / Alone, a new EP that’s set for October 18.
Today, Mendez shared “First Time.” The two-minute, electric organ-driven song is simple and haunting, thanks in part to the fact that Mendez was temporarily unable to play guitar due to a right wrist surgery.
Dead Oceans, by the way, is also re-releasing Mendez’s self-titled album on December 6, and pre-orders are available now.
Listen to “First Time” above and find the First Time / Alone cover art and tracklist below, along with Mendez’s upcoming tour dates.
Greg Mendez’s First Time / Alone Album Cover Artwork
Greg Mendez’s First Time / Alone Tracklist
1. “Mountain Dew Hell”
2. “First Time”
3. “Alone”
4. “Pain Meds”
Greg Mendez’s 2024 Tour Dates
09/24 — Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House ^
09/25 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^
09/27 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre ^
09/28 — Hudson, NY @ Basilica SoundScape
10/17 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*
10/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *
10/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *
10/21 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *
10/22 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop*
10/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *
10/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
10/25 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern *
10/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *
^ with Angel Olsen
* with Allegra Krieger
First Time / Alone is out 10/18 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.