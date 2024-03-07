Did you see that viral Grimes tweet in which she completely roasted Elon Musk, the father of her children? Well, it’s fake.

As Gizmodo notes, yesterday (March 6), Musk wrote in a real, not fake tweet, “‘Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ should filed be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died.'” The publication notes Musk’s tweet was in response to an X (formerly Twitter) user criticizing MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, about the organizations she donates her money to.

After the Musk tweet, a screenshot of a supposed Grimes tweet started making the rounds online. In it, Grimes quote-tweets Musk’s post and adds, “Is the ex-wife destroying Western Civilization in the room with us right now?” Another fake screenshot has also circulated, this time with an added community note that reads, “While she did bear multiple of Elon’s children, Grimes was never technically married to Elon. Elon’s only real ex-wife is merely kinda rich.”

Gizmodo notes they found the X account that was the origin of the initial fake screenshot, and confirmed with them that they were indeed responsible for it, and that the Grimes tweet is therefore not real.

Meanwhile, Grimes recently shared some thoughts on criticism of her and Musk’s son’s name, X AE A-XII. As part of a larger conversation, one X user wrote, “That’s funny coming from you Claire did you name your kid something that humans can’t even pronounce? How’s that gonna go down for him when he’s in school? Why did you feel like you need to make a comment on this? Bored?” Grimes replied, “This is the most bizarre criticism. He loves his name and mostly ppl think it’s cool. X men etc. x is popular at school lol. Also, I don’t wanna say his friends names cuz they’re civilians but most millenials named their kids weird names – not just me.”