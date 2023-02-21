Guns N’ Roses has announced a huge world tour, which kicks off in Tel Aviv, Israel in June and will continue through October.

According to Rolling Stone, it will be their return to North America after 2021’s We’re F’N Back! tour. Last year, they used the touring break to release the Use Your Illusion super deluxe version.

General onsale opens Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m through the band’s official website. More information is available here.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of tour dates.

06/05 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

06/09 — Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

06/12 — Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

06/15 — Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

06/17 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

06/21 — Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

06/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/30 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/03 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park

07/05 — Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO

07/08 — Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

07/11 — Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

07/13 — Paris, France @ La Defense

07/16 — Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

07/19 — Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

07/22 — Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

08/05 — Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

08/08 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

08/11 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/15 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/26 — Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/01 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

09/12 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

09/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/20 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

09/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

09/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/28 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place