Guns N’ Roses has announced a huge world tour, which kicks off in Tel Aviv, Israel in June and will continue through October.
According to Rolling Stone, it will be their return to North America after 2021’s We’re F’N Back! tour. Last year, they used the touring break to release the Use Your Illusion super deluxe version.
General onsale opens Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m through the band’s official website. More information is available here.
06/05 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
06/09 — Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
06/12 — Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
06/15 — Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
06/17 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
06/21 — Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
06/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
06/30 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/03 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park
07/05 — Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO
07/08 — Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
07/11 — Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
07/13 — Paris, France @ La Defense
07/16 — Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
07/19 — Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
07/22 — Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
08/05 — Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
08/08 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
08/11 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/15 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/26 — Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/01 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
09/12 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
09/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/20 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
09/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
09/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/28 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place