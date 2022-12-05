It’s Not All Roses As Guns N’ Roses Sue A Gun Store

Welcome to the jungle, we got fun and legal representation: Guns N’ Roses is suing a Texas gun store.

As NME reports, the new lawsuit accuses online store Texas Guns And Roses, operated by Jersey Village Florist, of having “selected and adopted defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR.” The store also sells roses, which the band alleges is a move attempting to justify the “wholesale appropriation” of the Guns N’ Roses trademark. The suit is seeking damages and for the store to change its name.

Furthermore, court documents allege a cease and desist letter was sent to the store in 2019, but it continued to “intentionally trade on GNR’s goodwill, prestige, and fame without GNR’s approval, license or consent.”

“This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of defendant’s business,” the suit says. “GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer. Furthermore, defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarizing to many US consumers.”

Jersey Village Florist’s lawyer, David L. Clark, says, “There’s never been any confusion and they have no evidence of confusion. This is an attempt to run up costs and burn us out. Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we’re the band or there is some affiliation. We will be fighting back.”