There have been a lot of great vinyl releases lately, and Guns N’ Roses are adding to that. Today, the hard rock band announced that they’re celebrating their classic 1991 albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II with a new box set coming November 11.

Out of the set’s whopping total of 97 tracks, 63 are previously unreleased and will surely be exciting for fans to hear for the first time. To give them a taste, they’ve shared “You Could Be Mine (Live In New York, Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991).”

“You Could Be Mine” was one of the band’s hit singles and this brand new live version is a real treat. The box set will also include a Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray, a Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray, Two-CD Deluxe Editions of Use Your Illusion I & II separately, as well as standard 1CD and 2LP versions of Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II separately. It is the first time that both records are being remastered, so it’s long overdue. Along with those collectibles, it comes with an exclusive 100-page hardcover book with unreleased photos and memorabilia.

Listen to “You Could Be Mine (Live In New York, Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)” above. Pre-order or find out more about the box set here.