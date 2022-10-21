Este Haim might not have been there at the Olive Garden tale mentioned in Taylor Swift’s “No Body, No Crime,” but she was at The White Lotus red carpet last night praising her friend’s newly-released tenth studio album, Midnights. Este was there for the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of the popular HBO show, on which she serves as a music consultant. Instead of speaking to that aspect of her career, she followed through with standard Swiftie behavior.

“Taylor Swift is about to drop the album of the century,” she told an Entertainment Tonight reporter. “You heard it here first.”

“I will be home by midnight,” he responds.

Este jokingly checks her watch, noting, “It’s incredible. You should be listening to it right now.”

Swift has been a longtime friend of the Haim sisters (Este, as well as Alana and Danielle) — which explains the namecheck in their 2021 collaboration murder mystery track.

“We can’t figure out why we hadn’t collaborated sooner. We’ve toured together, played live together, choreographed dances like we’re at summer camp, but it took a song about avenging your friend’s murder to give us the idea to take this step,” Swift told Entertainment Weekly about the initial “No Body, No Crime” release. “Long story short, I’m the 4th Haim sister now.”

