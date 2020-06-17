Indie Mixtape 20: Hannah Georgas Has A Tattoo Of Beatles Sheet Music

Hannah Georgas was busy for most of March, releasing a single early in the month before the scale of the pandemic became clear, and another at the height of quarantine lockdown. The pair of tracks were the first tastes of All That Emotion, a forthcoming collaborative project with The National’s Aaron Dessner. It’s an album about resilience and finding hope on the other side of tough situations, with ethereal vocals that float atop pulsing indie-pop instrumentation.

To celebrate the new project, Georgas sat down to talk Alanis Morissette, the word “uncouth,” and The Cranberries in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Personal, emotive, indie, pop.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’d like for people to feel that my music felt genuine and authentic to them. I would hope that it made them think of a time in their lives where my music helped them out in some way.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I really enjoy performing in Stuttgart because the crowds are really nice. I enjoy playing in Sweden because the venues are pretty. I really enjoy playing in Vancouver because I have a lot of close friends there and it’s my second home.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I think it’s more than one person. The people that are around me in my everyday life inspire me a lot.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

That’s so tough… I love eating and I always feel like I’m saying mmm that was the best meal I’ve ever had. There’s an Italian place in Toronto I love called Teronni.

What album do you know every word to?

Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The Cranberries at Massey Hall, Toronto in 1999.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

High waisted pants, comfortable flats, a loose fitted top with a blazer. Comfort is really important for me on stage. I will be so in my head if I’m not comfortable in the clothes I’m wearing on stage.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I think Matt Berninger @greengloves777 of The National and Jack Black @jackblack are pretty funny. I also really love Peaches @peachesnisker.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

A song called “Enemies.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

The word uncouth. haha

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Shriek by Wye Oak. I got that album on vinyl as a gift and it has become one of my favourite albums to listen to.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A long time ago, I was opening for a band and we were all traveling in the same van and crashing at the same places. I remember one place in particular that we stayed at after a show. It was someone’s house and I just wanted to go to sleep. The people that were hosting were partying all night long. I woke up to go to the washroom in the middle of the night and I just remember seeing some nasty things in there that I won’t mention…. It was gross.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I got my first tattoo in Vancouver, BC and I booked the appointment a year in advance. I thought really hard about what I wanted and was happy with how it turned out. It’s the sheet music and chorus of “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Robyn, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Whenever I’m walking on the street with my partner they make me walk on the sidewalk furthest away from the road to protect me from the cars haha. I think that’s really nice and thoughtful.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

You’re gonna be okay. Keep believing in yourself and trust your gut.

What’s the last show you went to?

I’m having trouble remembering but I’m going to say Louise Burns at The Baby G in Toronto.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Sleepless In Seattle.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

I would order sushi from a place called Kibo because I would have no idea what to make… or I would ask in advance if there was something he likes to drink and maybe just stick with that.

All That Emotion is out September 4 via Arts & Crafts/Brassland. Pre-order it here.