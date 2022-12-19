Now in its third year of existence, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s annual “The Hanukkah Sessions” will be supercharged for 2022. The Hanukkah celebration, which sees the Foo Fighters drummer and the band’s faithful producer releasing eight nights of songs to celebrate each night of Hanukkah, features an illustrious cast of guests this year including Pink, Tenacious D, Beck, Karen O, and Judd Apatow. Apatow was actually the host of The Hanukkah Sessions live event at Los Angeles’ Largo at The Coronet (a benefit for the Anti-Defamation League) and 2022’s songs are all live sessions from that show.

So as Hanukkah officially got underway on the night of Sunday, December 18, Grohl and Kurstin released the first song in The Hanukkah Sessions 2022 series, and it features their gregarious host, Judd Apatow, singing Blood, Sweat & Tears’ 1968 tune “Spinning Wheel.”

“A little blood and plenty of schvitz went into this year’s Hanukkah Sessions– but the only tears you’ll be shedding will be tears of nachas when you hear Judd Apatow sing “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & (No) Tears!,” Grohl and Kurstin wrote on the Foo Fighters YouTube page, where The Hanukkah Sessions songs get posted each night until Sunday, December 25.

A scruffy-looking Apatow (or as one commenter described him, “Like a dad in a record shop on a Tuesday night”) stood in front of Grohl and Kurstin and sang a cheerful rendition of the late-’60s tune. It was a swell way to kick off the yearly tradition, and as it came to a close, Apatow turned to Grohl and said, “Dave, I know you do five-hour concerts but that’s all I could do. I need a month off.”

Watch Grohl, Kurstin, and Apatow perform “Spinning Wheel” above and stay tuned for seven more songs from The Hanukkah Sessions 2022.