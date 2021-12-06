Over the past handful of days, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have been busting out their 2021 series of “The Hanukkah Sessions” covers, which focuses on songs by Jewish artists. Their eighth and final cover of the year was shared yesterday, and it saw Grohl and Kurstin take on the Kiss classic “Rock And Roll All Nite.”

As with most of the duo’s Hanukkah covers, they don’t look to shake things up in a major way here, as their rendition is faithful to the rocking original song. The performance is so faithful, in fact, that Grohl and Kurstin actually did themselves up in Kiss-style white and black face paint.

In a statement shared alongside the video, Grohl discussed the cover and indicated that he and Kurstin plan to return with more Hanukkah covers next year:

“Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!! Greg and I would like to thank all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year. It’s gonna be tough to beat! (But we will. Oh, we will…..) We hope that this year’s batch of hits has brought a little joy to you, as it surely did to us! Now let’s rock and roll all nite and party everyday until next Hanukkah! L’Chaim!!!!!!”

Watch Grohl and Kurstin perform “Rock And Roll All Nite” above.