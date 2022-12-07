Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are set to return with their “Hanukkah Sessions” recordings for the third year. In 2020, Grohl launched “The Hanukkah Sessions,” which saw him collaborating with Kurstin and delivering covers of eight songs by Jewish musicians. For the first iteration, he covered songs like “F*ck The Pain Away” by Peaches, “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys, and “Hotline Bling” by Drake. The duo brought the series back for a second installment last year, and covered “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones, “Take The Box” by Amy Winehouse, and “Jump” by Van Halen.

This year, Grohl and Kurstin have collaborated with several of his musician friends for live recordings, instead of the studio versions they’ve gone with previously. The covers were recorded during an intimate, private concert at The Largo, which took place this Monday night (December 5).

Largo shared a peek at the show on Instagram yesterday, a picture of Grohl, Kurstin, Pink, Jack Black, and Karen O. Also featured at this year’s event were Judd Apatow (who hosted the show, a benefit for the Anti-Defamation League) and Beck.

Though the list of songs to be included has not yet been announced, according to Variety (who was present at the concert), Grohl and Karen O performed a cover of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll,” and he also teamed up with Pink for a cover of her hit single, “Get This Party Started.”

The first of the covers is set to arrive via YouTube on December 18, and the covers will continue to release throughout all eight nights of Hanukkah.