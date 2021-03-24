Indie Mixtape 20: Harmony Woods Is Wondering If You Can Marry Yourself

Harmony Woods was mostly silent for the better part of two years after the release of their excellent 2019 LP Make Yourself At Home. That all changed earlier this month, when a new album called Graceful Rage fell out of the sky, produced by Bartees Strange. The album features Sofia Verbilla’s fullest production yet, paired with their most cutting and impressive songwriting. Across its eight tracks, the surprise album is an astounding statement from the young songwriter — the only complaint is that it is too short.

To celebrate the new album, Sofia Verbilla sat down to talk Before Sunrise, toeing the line between irony and sincerity, and Taylor Swift, in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Messy, sparkly, intense, confessional

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’d like my songs to be remembered as snapshots of trauma and relationships (and how those intersect) that anyone can relate to regardless of age.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Phillyyyyy

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I started playing guitar when I was ten because I saw Taylor Swift do it. It made me realize I could do it, too. I owe her a lot.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

White pizza with broccoli from Uncle Oogie’s in Philly gets me every time.

What album do you know every word to?

Whenever, If Ever by The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The National with Courtney Barnett at The Mann in Philly, June 2019

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Any kind of flowy dress; max comfort.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Raccoon Every Hour (@RaccoonEveryHr) on Twitter

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

On our last tour it was “Young New England” by Transit. It got to the point where we could no longer tell if it was ironic or sincere.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“can you marry yourself”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Tramp by Sharon Van Etten.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

The house of the owner of the bar we played that night. It may or may not have been the HQ of a harem and/or cult.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

No tattoos yet! I got my nose pierced on my 18th birthday tho and that was pretty cool.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Lorde, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Haim

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My doctor prescribing me Wellbutrin.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Stop looking outside of yourself for things to complete you. You already have everything you need. Also, ask your doctor about Wellbutrin.

What’s the last show you went to?

Greg Mendez’s record release show at Couchtown in Philly, March 2020.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Before Sunrise.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Grilled cheese, keep it casual.

Graceful Rage is out now. Listen here.