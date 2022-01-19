This past September, Hatchie announced that she had signed to Secretly Canadian and released the shimmering shoegaze pop of “This Enchanted.” Hatchie (aka Aussie Harriet Pilbeam) has now announced her plans to release Giving The World Away, the follow-up to her lauded 2019 debut Keepsake, and has also released the new single “Quicksand.”

The song veers more towards dance-pop, evoking shades of Sky Ferreria or Caroline Polachek. The ’80s dance floor synth beat stands out and Hatchie flexes her soaring vocals as she pleas for joy to shine through uncertainty. Giving The World Away will be out on April 22nd and Pilbeam reflected on the song in a statement:

“‘Quicksand’ is about dealing with the realisation that you’ll never be satisfied. I started writing it when I was home between tours in 2019 before finishing it with Joe Agius and Dan Nigro the next year. I was feeling guilty and ungrateful for not being happy about a few different things in my life that were technically going well. I had to work through some tough learned thought processes and emotions that had been working away for years to try to understand how to be happy with my present, and stop fixating on my past and future. The video digs deeper into showing this juxtaposition of such sadness and anger despite being surrounded by glamour and grandeur.”

Watch the video for “Quicksand” above. Check out the Giving The World Away artwork and tracklist below, as well as Hatchie’s 2022 North American tour dates.

1. “Lights On”

2. “This Enchanted”

3. “Twin”

4. “Take My Hand”

5. “The Rhythm”

6. “Quicksand”

7. “Thinking Of”

8. “Giving The World Away”

9. “The Key”

10. “Don’t Leave Me In The Rain”

11. “Sunday Song”

12. “Til We Run Out of Air”

05/04 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

05/06 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

05/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/10 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

05/13 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

05/14 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

05/15 — St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

05/20 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

05/25 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Giving The World Away is out 4/22 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.