Earlier this week, Paramore singer Hayley Williams shared a bunch of new songs via her website, but locked them with passcode access. Among them was “True Believer,” a fiery anthem that makes her political position in our current tumultuous times clear as crystal. Although Williams received praise for the song, it was still largely unavailable for most folks until today, when it and the other 16 songs were officially pushed to DSPs.

Anyone expecting her to call this collection an “album” will be disappointed, though. Instead, all 17 tracks bear their own individual cover artwork, and are being treated as singles by streamers. That means you’ll have to put together your own playlist if you want to enjoy them all together — but that works out, too. Now, you can decide your own sequencing; as a certain super-helpful, super-strong, flying alien recently said, “Maybe that’s the real punk rock.” A recent post from Williams on Instagram Stories bears this theory out; she posted a screenshot of fans asking about the tracklist from Twitter, along with replies suggesting fans build their own tracklists.

Some other highlights from the collection include “Mirtazapine,” which was released ahead of the song dump, and “GLUM,” which is being pushed as a “focus track,” but really, the one getting all the attention right now is “True Believer.” Check it out above.