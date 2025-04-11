The soundtrack to horror-comedy classic Jennifer’s Body is a real time capsule of late 2000s emo and pop-punk. There’s songs from Panic! At The Disco, Dashboard Confessional, Cute Is What We Aim For, Cobra Starship, and All Time Low. Hayley Williams also contributed a song to the soundtrack, “Teenagers,” which she has never performed live. But on Thursday (April 11), the Paramore singer posted a video of herself playing the track on Instagram.

“#selfserenades wrote this for the jennifer’s body soundtrack when i was still a teenager,” Williams wrote, along with a video where she’s performing an acoustic version of “Teenagers” (not to be confused with the My Chemical Romance song) while sitting on the floor. In an Instagram Story, she added, “lore behind this one is so ridiculous i cant tell if tellin it would make the song better or worse. anyway, first self-serenade in years… hope it’s fine by you.”

Williams also shouted out two organizations that are doing something about the climate crisis because, as she put it, “the ppl in power dont give a rats ass”:

“@supportandfeed is doing incredible work to educate on how we can make a positive impact on the planet by being more intentional about how/what we eat. they also do a lot to combat food insecurity/inequities in our food systems. go to their site to learn more and find really good plant-based recipes. @reverb_org is a great resource for music fans & artists/industry folks alike who want to learn how we can do our part by greening up the touring industry. paramore has done multiple tours with their help — check out their work if you wanna learn more.”

You can watch Williams play “Teenagers” here.