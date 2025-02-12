There were a lot of morons who were screaming in anger about Kendrick Lamar’s subversive Super Bowl LIX halftime show. But for Hayley Williams, it was screams of joy. The Paramore singer noticed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s backup dancers colored their hair with Good Dye Young, the hair color brand she founded with stylist and makeup artist Brian O’Connor.

“Peekaboo,” a post on Good Dye Young’s Instagram account reads, “GDY Spotted on the Super Bowl Halftime Stage @kendricklamar & @sza Dancers’ showed up and showed outtt with Good Dye Young custom split dye by @luckylettty.” In the replies, Williams wrote, “Screaming at my TV!”

The campaign to get Paramore to play the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show begins… now.

“People kind of started to recognize Paramore more easily because of the way that I looked, which I think at times I’ve resented, but it all just kind of unfolded in this way that felt really natural,” Williams (who is helping release her 78-year-old grandfather’s debut album) told Hypebeast about the origin of Good Dye Young. “With Brian and I both being from a small town and already interested in this subculture, the collaboration came really organically.”

You can check out Good Dye Young’s shop here.