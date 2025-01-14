Paramore’s Hayley Williams is hoping to “finally” play some solo shows this year. Meanwhile, her grandfather went ahead and made a whole dang album (with her help, of course).

Grand Man is the debut studio album from Hayley’s 78-year-old grandfather, Rusty Williams. According to a press bio, he “began writing songs as a child, sang in a church choir, joined a band, wrote jingles for local businesses, and eventually recorded an album in the 70’s – his life’s work.”

Hayley and her bandmates, including Zac Farro (who is releasing Grand Man on his Congrats Records label), didn’t believe the album existed until it was unearthed by Rusty’s old production partner.

“So many people our age are mining these albums for tones and things you can’t even replicate,” Hayley said. “And Grandat has a way of cutting to the core of a feeling, and not overcomplicating it. Which we tend to do, because the world is hard. It’s nice when you can hear something plain and simple and know that it is true.”

Rusty added, “I don’t expect anything, and I’m too old to be famous. But I just want to know someone liked what I did, and to be touched by whatever the hell they are listening to. I want people to see how it felt when things were real.”

Listen to the smooth first single (that sax solo!) “Knocking (At Your Door)” above.