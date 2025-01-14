Paramore’s Hayley Williams is hoping to “finally” play some solo shows this year. Meanwhile, her grandfather went ahead and made a whole dang album (with her help, of course).
Grand Man is the debut studio album from Hayley’s 78-year-old grandfather, Rusty Williams. According to a press bio, he “began writing songs as a child, sang in a church choir, joined a band, wrote jingles for local businesses, and eventually recorded an album in the 70’s – his life’s work.”
Hayley and her bandmates, including Zac Farro (who is releasing Grand Man on his Congrats Records label), didn’t believe the album existed until it was unearthed by Rusty’s old production partner.
“So many people our age are mining these albums for tones and things you can’t even replicate,” Hayley said. “And Grandat has a way of cutting to the core of a feeling, and not overcomplicating it. Which we tend to do, because the world is hard. It’s nice when you can hear something plain and simple and know that it is true.”
Rusty added, “I don’t expect anything, and I’m too old to be famous. But I just want to know someone liked what I did, and to be touched by whatever the hell they are listening to. I want people to see how it felt when things were real.”
Listen to the smooth first single (that sax solo!) “Knocking (At Your Door)” above.
Rusty Williams’ Grand Man Album Cover Artwork
Rusty Williams’ Grand Man Tracklist
1. “Knocking (At Your Door)”
2. “Can’t Stay Away”
3. “Angel Eyes”
4. “Wanted”
5. “Fade Away”
6. “If Only For A While”
7. “Never Gonna Stop”
8. “Lovers Only Come And Go”
9. “Every Time I’m High”
10. “The Only Way For Me To Say I Love You”
11. “Riverboat Gambler”
12. “Someone Who Happened To Me”
13. “Take Me Around The World”
Grand Man is out 2/14 via Congrats Records. Find more information here.